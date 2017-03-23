Church activities 3-26
Steve Morgan will be the speaker for the His Hands Extended Devotional at Garden Plaza, 3500 Keith St., Wednesday at 7 a.m. Steve Morgan will be the speaker for the His Hands Extended Devotional at Garden Plaza, 3500 Keith St., Wednesday at 7 a.m. The Morrison Sisters from Calhoun, Ga., will be at Ball Play Baptist Church in Old Fort on at 6 tonight. Chad Maxwell will be bringing the message.
