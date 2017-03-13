Cheerleading gym a growing teacher of gymnastics
Heather and David Pendergrass have turned their passion for gymnastics and cheerleading into a thriving business, one that has allowed them to also act on their heart for the Cleveland a DAVIDa SANDa SHEATHERa SPendergrass own and operate Cheer Madness Elite Fitness, located at 1021 E. Inman St. The entire family enjoys CME, including daughter Kaia and son Kenai . HIGH-FLYING students practice their aerial moves on the open mat at a recent open gym night at CME Fitness.
