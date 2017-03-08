CCS Board Of Education Approves Turf ...

CCS Board Of Education Approves Turf For Blue Raider Football Field

Cleveland City Schools announces they will partner with GreenFields Sports Turf Systems to begin installation of a state of the art, professional grade turf on the Blue Raider Football Field for upcoming 2017 football season.

