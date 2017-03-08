CCS Board Of Education Approves Turf For Blue Raider Football Field
Cleveland City Schools announces they will partner with GreenFields Sports Turf Systems to begin installation of a state of the art, professional grade turf on the Blue Raider Football Field for upcoming 2017 football season.
