Caregiving case leads to man's indictment by BC grand jury
The Bradley County grand jury has indicted a Cleveland man accused of taking money and other items from an elderly man for whom he served as caregiver. RICKYa SSTEVISON, right, has been indicted by the Bradley County grand jury for exploitation of an adult and theft over $10,000, and faces arraignment on the charges in mid-April.
