Bowman Hills to hold arts, crafts fun...

Bowman Hills to hold arts, crafts fundraiser Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Community members are invited to come out to the school's campus at 300 Westview Drive between 2 and 4 p.m., Community members are invited to come out to the school's campus at 300 Westview Drive between 2 and 4 p.m., where they can help support the students and pick up some crafty wares. "This is a great family event to come to and helps to support the education of our children here in Cleveland," fundraiser organizer June Gooch said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warning: Tennova hospital Wed ANONYMOUS 1
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Wed James Keaton 3
Cleveland Emergency Shelter Wed BRAD C 2
Review: Daybreak Suites (Oct '08) Wed Tony S 21
News Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08) Wed Spelling Junkie 35
Wanting 2 know Mar 17 Sumbody 1
LifeCareLoriMoberly Mar 14 Billy 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC