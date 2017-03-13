Body By Hannah To Host Girls Night

Hannah Davis, owner of Body. By Hannah personal training studio in downtown Cleveland, will be hosting a free "girls night out" movie premier event on March 27 at 7:30 p.m. The location will be at the Lee University Communications Building, Room CAB114.

