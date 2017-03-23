An Outreach Day, Raider style

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Cleveland High School seniors had the opportunity to make their community a better place as they participated in the eighth annual Raider Outreach Day on Tuesday. CHS SENIORS Robert Anderson, left, and Ridge Shackleford dedicate their Raider Outreach Day to clearing fallen limbs, weeds and brush away from several gravesites within Fort Hill Cemetery.

