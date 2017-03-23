Alexamder, Corker Praise Selection Of Nashvillian As Ambassador To Japan
Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement on President Trump's selection of Nashvillian Bill Hagerty to become the next U.S. ambassador to Japan: "There's no more important two-country relationship than the one between the United States and Japan, and no state has a closer relationship with Japan than Tennessee has had.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning: Tennova hospital
|Wed
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Wed
|James Keaton
|3
|Cleveland Emergency Shelter
|Wed
|BRAD C
|2
|Review: Daybreak Suites (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Tony S
|21
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Spelling Junkie
|35
|Wanting 2 know
|Mar 17
|Sumbody
|1
|LifeCareLoriMoberly
|Mar 14
|Billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC