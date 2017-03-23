Alexamder, Corker Praise Selection Of...

Alexamder, Corker Praise Selection Of Nashvillian As Ambassador To Japan

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement on President Trump's selection of Nashvillian Bill Hagerty to become the next U.S. ambassador to Japan: "There's no more important two-country relationship than the one between the United States and Japan, and no state has a closer relationship with Japan than Tennessee has had.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warning: Tennova hospital Wed ANONYMOUS 1
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Wed James Keaton 3
Cleveland Emergency Shelter Wed BRAD C 2
Review: Daybreak Suites (Oct '08) Wed Tony S 21
News Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08) Wed Spelling Junkie 35
Wanting 2 know Mar 17 Sumbody 1
LifeCareLoriMoberly Mar 14 Billy 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC