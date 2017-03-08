A humanitarian at heart
Food City shoppers in Cleveland and Bradley County might not be familiar with Claude P. Varney, but they sure know native son Mitchell Cochran. FOOD CITY store manager Mitchell Cochran, a devoted employee for over 42 years, was recently chosen to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award, for his extensive volunteer work.
Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
