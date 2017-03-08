A humanitarian at heart

A humanitarian at heart

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Food City shoppers in Cleveland and Bradley County might not be familiar with Claude P. Varney, but they sure know native son Mitchell Cochran. FOOD CITY store manager Mitchell Cochran, a devoted employee for over 42 years, was recently chosen to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award, for his extensive volunteer work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Appliances 6 hr yep 3
jennie lewis (Aug '16) Wed Guest 10
does anyone know kevin smotherman? (Jan '11) Tue lori 18
prostituting, drugs and child trafficking Mar 5 prostituting 1
Jorden Robert Mar 5 Confused 3
DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16) Mar 4 Omgitslong615 8
Tims cheating wife (Aug '15) Mar 3 Bubba 26
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC