Waters is guilty of reckless homicide...

Waters is guilty of reckless homicide in 2012 Polk triple-murder case

George Steven Waters, charged with the triple murder of family members in 2012, has been found innocent of two of those homicide charges and guilty of one charge of reckless homicide. George Steven Waters, charged with the triple murder of family members in 2012, has been found innocent of two of those homicide charges and guilty of one charge of reckless homicide.

