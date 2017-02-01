Wanda Smith

Wanda Smith

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Billy Smith; parents, John Luther "JL" and Pauline Myers Daffron; and brother, David Daffron. Survivors include her daughter, Billie Jean Harvey and husband, Brian, of Cleveland; grandson, Carl James "CJ" Maples and wife, Brittany; sister, Beverly Polich; and several nieces and nephews.

