VITA offering free income tax prepara...

VITA offering free income tax preparation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Locally, The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, the city of Chattanooga and SunTrust Foundation, are geared up for the season. Beginning today through April 15, the organizations will offer free tax preparation services and resources that will improve financial stability through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to taxpayers earning less than $54,000 annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bath & Body Works Wed Just Wondering 1
Pavilion Tue SourceOfKnowledge 5
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. Tue Spring 2
Michael douglas (Mar '12) Feb 4 BECKY 2
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Feb 1 Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) Feb 1 Twisted 5
Amber Locke Feb 1 Twisted 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC