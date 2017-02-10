Update on community survey expected

4 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

A strategic planning session is scheduled for 8 a.m. in the municipal building, which continues through much of the morning. That planning session will be followed by a Council work session at 1 p.m., followed by the regular council meeting at 3 p.m. Monday's work session will begin with a presentation by Rafael Santiago, who will discuss a proposed "Cops & Kids" boxing program in the city.

