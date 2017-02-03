Unattended Burning Leads To Fire With Damages On Old Cleveland Pike
The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a 20x20 outbuilding/traveling trailer and 20x20x6 pile of tires that were on fire. Firefighters were able to control both fires and keep them from traveling to other structures.
