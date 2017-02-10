Turner joins area SmartBank

Turner joins area SmartBank

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

SmartBank is pleased to announce the addition of Tina Turner, Assistant Vice President, Loan Administrator to its Cleveland team. She joins the SmartBank team with Matt Jenne and Beau Burris, who she SmartBank is pleased to announce the addition of Tina Turner, Assistant Vice President, Loan Administrator to its Cleveland team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we are new to cleveland area kinda and we are l... (Jul '11) 22 hr iknowall 4
Someone must of got scared and had rhe post rem... (Jun '16) 23 hr iknowall 5
Sun Loan Company Sun Missy 3
News Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08) Sat water 33
Lynn Smith Feb 9 Iwould 3
Bath & Body Works Feb 9 Anonymous101 2
Pavilion Feb 7 SourceOfKnowledge 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,209 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC