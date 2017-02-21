Trump voters to retailers: 'Keep your...

Trump voters to retailers: 'Keep your mouths shut' on Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Connecticut Post

Rachel Veazey of Cleveland, Tennessee, swore off TJ Maxx, a favorite store, over reports it had removed promotional signs for Ivanka Trump's line of clothes. But she later went back, confessing, "Gosh, I'm not a very good boycotter."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Julie Chaffins 14 hr somebody 4
Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15) 17 hr Ms Jones 36
jennie lewis (Aug '16) 19 hr Guest22 8
dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12) Sat Mad Max 19
Jerome Pitts Feb 24 curious 1
anthony torres Feb 21 old friend 1
adrianna denton Feb 21 old friend 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC