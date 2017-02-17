Tennova, MDsave announce medical program

MDsave and Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland are working together to help local residents save money and get more of the medical a MDsave and Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland are working together to help local residents save money and get more of the medical care they need. Through the MDsave marketplace, patients at Tennova will have access to a wide variety of medical procedures at up-front prices, as well as simplified billing and educational resources.

