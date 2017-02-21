Speaker Harwell Appoints Rep. Kevin Brooks To Task Force On Opioid Abuse
Speaker Beth Harwell created a task force on opioid and prescription drug abuse, and appointed Representative Kevin Brooks to serve on the panel.
