Soul Talk to perform Friday at Cowboy Gospel Jubilee
A super-talented group of musicians make up the band Soul Talk, . The Cowboy Gospel Jubilee is proud to announce they will be headlining on the Cowboy Gospel stage this A super-talented group of musicians make up the band Soul Talk, .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anthony torres
|Tue
|old friend
|1
|adrianna denton
|Tue
|old friend
|1
|Shelby Long (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Brad
|3
|darius johnson
|Mon
|Mp
|1
|Someone must of got scared and had rhe post rem... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|Sloppy Slimy Seconds
|6
|riley lashlee
|Feb 16
|ma
|2
|Scott Prather (Dec '13)
|Feb 15
|SubNightmare
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC