School systems say flu principal culprit

School systems say flu principal culprit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Bradley County Schools and Cleveland City Schools have joined other area school administrators in closing their facilities' doors because of widespread illness. BOTH LOCAL school systems have been added to the growing list of school districts that have shut down for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of flu-like illnesses, ranging from the norovirus to influenza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bath & Body Works Wed Just Wondering 1
Pavilion Tue SourceOfKnowledge 5
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. Tue Spring 2
Michael douglas (Mar '12) Feb 4 BECKY 2
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Feb 1 Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) Feb 1 Twisted 5
Amber Locke Feb 1 Twisted 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC