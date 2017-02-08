School systems say flu principal culprit
Bradley County Schools and Cleveland City Schools have joined other area school administrators in closing their facilities' doors because of widespread illness. BOTH LOCAL school systems have been added to the growing list of school districts that have shut down for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of flu-like illnesses, ranging from the norovirus to influenza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bath & Body Works
|Wed
|Just Wondering
|1
|Pavilion
|Tue
|SourceOfKnowledge
|5
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Tue
|Spring
|2
|Michael douglas (Mar '12)
|Feb 4
|BECKY
|2
|Tommy Bybee (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Twisted
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16)
|Feb 1
|Twisted
|5
|Amber Locke
|Feb 1
|Twisted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC