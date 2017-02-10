Scheer To Host Worship Lecture At Lee
Lee University will welcome Greg Scheer, composer, author, speaker, and a music associate at the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship, to the Spring 2017 Church Music series on Monday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the Lee Chapel.
