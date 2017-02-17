Refugee situation - - a crisis real people face'

Dr. Augustin Bocco grew up in the midst of political turmoil, which would later leader to him seeking residency elsewhere. LEEa SUNIVERSITYa Sprofessor Dr. Carolyn Dirksen, standing center, introduces the Lee students and alumni speaking at the latest event in a series Lee is hosting called "Unsheltered: A Christian Response to the Refugee Crisis."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.