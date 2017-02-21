Morning Pointe Receives Top Honors At Alzheimer's Association Luncheon
For the third year in a row, Morning Pointe Senior Living received the Top Corporate Team award, raising more than $12,000 during the Southeast Tennessee Mid-South Chapter Alzheimer's Association 2016 Walk to End Alzheimer's.
