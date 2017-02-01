Lloyd Cofer Jr.
Lloyd Joseph Lee Cofer Jr., 68, of Georgetown, left his earthly home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Bybee (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Twisted
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Twisted
|5
|Amber Locke
|Wed
|Twisted
|1
|Lynn Smith
|Tue
|ItsMe
|2
|Amanda Cowan Blythe???
|Tue
|ItsMe
|2
|Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Xxx
|26
|Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14)
|Jan 29
|Jengalang
|19
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC