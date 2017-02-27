Larisa Ard Jenkins
Larisa Ard Jenkins, 46, died on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at her Charleston home after a seven-year fight against cancer. She was born on July 11, 1970, in Jacksonville, N.C., to the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Pipe "BUYING" (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Pothead
|9
|dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12)
|21 hr
|Diddy Bop
|21
|Julie Chaffins
|Sun
|somebody
|4
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|Sun
|Ms Jones
|36
|jennie lewis (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Guest22
|8
|Jerome Pitts
|Feb 24
|curious
|1
|anthony torres
|Feb 21
|old friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC