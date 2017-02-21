Juanita Wright Cannon

The long earthly journey of Juanita Elva Wright Cannon, 92, came to a peaceful completion Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2017, at a local health care facility. Her family and friends take comfort in the knowledge that she is experiencing the rewards of her lifelong walk with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for whom she had worked tirelessly since the days of her youth.

