Joseph Danny Moore
He was born on June 7, 1946, to the late Paul and Pauline Moore. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Moore; two sons: Bo Moore and Tony Moore; and one grandson, Anthony Moore Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory one son, Brian Moore ; daughters: Rhonda Pitcock and Donna Duke ; 10 grandchildren: T.J. Duke, Brittany Cooper, Christopher Duke, Dustin Pitcock, Caitlin Pitcock, Samantha Moore, B.J. Moore, Magan Lee, Adrienne Moore, and Candace Moore; and seven great-grandchildren.
