John F. Kibble
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary F. Kibble; his sons: Jerry and Johnny Reagan; his grandson, Aaron Reagan; and his mother, LaVada Kibble. He was a truck driver most of his life, and he retired from Jackie Evans Trucking.
