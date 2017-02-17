Jetport receives $2.25M grant
Despite a vibrant and successful operation of the Cleveland Jetport, the City Council, Airport Authority and jetport staff continue to put pieces together to improve the facility's reputation as CLEVELAND'S AIRPORT AUTHORITY has announced a grant from the Tennessee Aeronautical Commission which will allow a $2.5 million runway extension at the Cleveland Jetport to be constructed during the summer months. Announcing the $2,250,000 state grant, to go with a $250,000 city of Cleveland match, were, from left, state Rep. Kevin Brooks, Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland, Airport Authority Chairman Lou Patten, and Jetport Manager Mark Fidler.
