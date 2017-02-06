Foundation House given $1,250 Wal-Mart grant
FOUNDATION HOUSE Ministries Executive Director Suzanna Burns is thrilled that her organization was recently awarded a grant from Wal-Mart Store #698 . "It's a huge blessing, knowing that they support us as an organization - they support our clients and the growth and life changes that they are trying to make.
