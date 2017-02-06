Foundation House given $1,250 Wal-Mar...

Foundation House given $1,250 Wal-Mart grant

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

FOUNDATION HOUSE Ministries Executive Director Suzanna Burns is thrilled that her organization was recently awarded a grant from Wal-Mart Store #698 . "It's a huge blessing, knowing that they support us as an organization - they support our clients and the growth and life changes that they are trying to make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael douglas (Mar '12) Feb 4 BECKY 2
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Feb 1 Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) Feb 1 Twisted 5
Amber Locke Feb 1 Twisted 1
Lynn Smith Jan 31 ItsMe 2
Amanda Cowan Blythe??? Jan 31 ItsMe 2
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Jan 30 Xxx 26
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC