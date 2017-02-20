Former Clevelander researching feasibility of living on Mars

This photo provided by the University of Hawai'i News shows the six astronaut-like crew members entered a geodesic dome at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2017, at a site located 8,200 feet above sea level on Mauna Loa on the island of HawaiE i, which will serve as their home for the next eight months. From left, Joshua Ehrlich, Laura Lark, Sam Payler, Brian Ramos, Jay Bevington and Ansley Barnar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.