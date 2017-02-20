Former Clevelander researching feasib...

Former Clevelander researching feasibility of living on Mars

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This photo provided by the University of Hawai'i News shows the six astronaut-like crew members entered a geodesic dome at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2017, at a site located 8,200 feet above sea level on Mauna Loa on the island of HawaiE i, which will serve as their home for the next eight months. From left, Joshua Ehrlich, Laura Lark, Sam Payler, Brian Ramos, Jay Bevington and Ansley Barnar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael douglas (Mar '12) 11 hr BECKY 2
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Feb 1 Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) Feb 1 Twisted 5
Amber Locke Feb 1 Twisted 1
Lynn Smith Jan 31 ItsMe 2
Amanda Cowan Blythe??? Jan 31 ItsMe 2
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Jan 30 Xxx 26
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC