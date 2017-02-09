Forgotten Trial' of 1958 reviewed by ...

Forgotten Trial' of 1958 reviewed by attorney-author

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Jerry H. Summers, a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, is best known for his work as an attorney. CHATTANOOGA attorney Jerry Summers spoke to the Rotary Club of Cleveland on the legal, political, and judicial career of Raulston Schoolfield, including his impeachment and removal from office as a judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lynn Smith 20 hr Iwould 3
Bath & Body Works Thu Anonymous101 2
Pavilion Tue SourceOfKnowledge 5
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. Tue Spring 2
Michael douglas (Mar '12) Feb 4 BECKY 2
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Feb 1 Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) Feb 1 Twisted 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC