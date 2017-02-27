Ellissa Lawson named BGC Ocoee - Youth of the Year'

Having competed in last year's Boys & Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Regions' Youth of the Year program, the Bradley Central junior GEORGE GRAY, left, Boys & Girls Clubs board member and incoming Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club, and Elks Club Trustee Stoney Brooks, present the Warren B. Keyser Scholarship Fund to Ellissa Lawson, the 2017 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Region Youth of the Year. YOUTH OF THE YEAR finalist Kira Stander, left, accepts an award for "eloquence" from Johnson Teen Center unit director Jonathan Pierce, Monday at The Venue Creekside.

