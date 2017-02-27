Ellissa Lawson named BGC Ocoee - Yout...

Ellissa Lawson named BGC Ocoee - Youth of the Year'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Having competed in last year's Boys & Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Regions' Youth of the Year program, the Bradley Central junior GEORGE GRAY, left, Boys & Girls Clubs board member and incoming Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club, and Elks Club Trustee Stoney Brooks, present the Warren B. Keyser Scholarship Fund to Ellissa Lawson, the 2017 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Region Youth of the Year. YOUTH OF THE YEAR finalist Kira Stander, left, accepts an award for "eloquence" from Johnson Teen Center unit director Jonathan Pierce, Monday at The Venue Creekside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Julie Chaffins Sun somebody 4
Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15) Sun Ms Jones 36
jennie lewis (Aug '16) Sun Guest22 8
dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12) Sat Mad Max 19
Jerome Pitts Feb 24 curious 1
anthony torres Feb 21 old friend 1
adrianna denton Feb 21 old friend 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC