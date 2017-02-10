District 5 residents give - thumbs up' to meetings
The city concluded a series of district community meetings Thursday evening, the fact-finding events laced with complimentary comments from those in attendance. BETWEEN 40 AND 50 people turned out Thursday evening for the 5th District community meeting being sponsored by City Manager Joe Fivas and his staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|water
|33
|Lynn Smith
|Thu
|Iwould
|3
|Bath & Body Works
|Feb 9
|Anonymous101
|2
|Pavilion
|Feb 7
|SourceOfKnowledge
|5
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Feb 7
|Spring
|2
|Michael douglas (Mar '12)
|Feb 4
|BECKY
|2
|Tommy Bybee (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Twisted
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC