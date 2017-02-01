Community gathering draws huge crowd ...

Community gathering draws huge crowd from city's northwest area

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

CLEVELAND DIRECTOR of Schools Dr. Russell Dyer left, and City Manager Joe Fivas, two of the city's most recent hires, may have been swapping notes about their first few months on the job Thursday night at the District 3 Community Survey Meeting. Well over 100 people in standing-room-only crowd gathered in Westmore Church of God's Senior Living Center on Candies Lane for this information-gathering session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Wed Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) Wed Twisted 5
Amber Locke Wed Twisted 1
Lynn Smith Tue ItsMe 2
Amanda Cowan Blythe??? Tue ItsMe 2
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Jan 30 Xxx 26
Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14) Jan 29 Jengalang 19
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,240 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC