Commission OKs finding fund source fo...

Commission OKs finding fund source for SB park

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The Bradley County Commission approved a resolution Monday night which will allow County Mayor D. Gary Davis to proceed with "obtaining the funding source" for Bradley County's $3 million a Finance committee chairman Milan Blake addresses the Bradley County Commission concerning the authorization resolution to allow funding to proceed for the Spring Branch Industrial Park infrastructure. "This just says the Commission has authorized the mayor to move forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bath & Body Works 2 hr Just Wondering 1
Pavilion 14 hr SourceOfKnowledge 5
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. 18 hr Spring 2
Michael douglas (Mar '12) Feb 4 BECKY 2
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Feb 1 Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) Feb 1 Twisted 5
Amber Locke Feb 1 Twisted 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC