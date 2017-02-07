Cleveland settles woman's excessive f...

Cleveland settles woman's excessive force lawsuit for $2.25M

Monday Read more: Daily Times

Mauvion Green, whose mentally ill mother Tanisha Anderson suffocated after she was handcuffed and held on the ground in November 2014, holds a memorial plaque while discussing a $2.25 million settlement with the city of Cleveland, as Anderson's mother Cassandra Johnson, right, listens Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in front of City Hall in Cleveland. It's the latest in a series of large settlements with the city over allegations of police misconduct.

