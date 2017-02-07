Civitan Club

Civitan Club

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Cameron Fisher spoke to Cleveland Civitan Club recently about the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway. Fisher, who chairs the Greenway board, shared the history of the local Greenway, which began as a From left are Civitan members Dave Cummings, Jim Edgemon, Lindsay Hathcock, President Diana Jackson, Fisher, Tammy Bentley, Georgia Gann and Sarah Haritine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bath & Body Works 2 hr Just Wondering 1
Pavilion 14 hr SourceOfKnowledge 5
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. 18 hr Spring 2
Michael douglas (Mar '12) Feb 4 BECKY 2
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Feb 1 Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) Feb 1 Twisted 5
Amber Locke Feb 1 Twisted 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC