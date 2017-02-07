Civitan Club
Cameron Fisher spoke to Cleveland Civitan Club recently about the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway. Fisher, who chairs the Greenway board, shared the history of the local Greenway, which began as a From left are Civitan members Dave Cummings, Jim Edgemon, Lindsay Hathcock, President Diana Jackson, Fisher, Tammy Bentley, Georgia Gann and Sarah Haritine.
