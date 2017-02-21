Brooks legislation hopes to aid cance...

Brooks legislation hopes to aid cancer patients with insurance

Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Rep. Kevin Brooks is co-sponsoring SB0922/HB1059, a bill that aims to reduce barriers to access for cancer patients. The bill would mean that the patient cost share would be more a "Cancer patients should be able to get the treatment their doctor believes is best for them without a significant cost difference regardless of whether it is intravenous or oral chemotherapy."

