MIKE STOESS, center, executive director of the new Andor program initiated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and the Boy Scouts of America, was guest speaker at last week's Cleveland Civitan Club's luncheon at the Elks. "Andor" began in January and is seeking to provide a father figure for boys ages 6 to 18 in a family without a father.

