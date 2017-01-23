Youth Charged In Lookout Valley Tripl...

Youth Charged In Lookout Valley Triple Murders Back In Jail After...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A youth who is charged in the 2014 triple murders in Lookout Valley has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend's brother. Jacob Allison, who is now 18, was out on bond in the case in which he is among those charged with the murders of According to the affidavit, Wilbanks was at the parking lot to give his sister a ride home because she had allegedly been fighting with Allison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garret Odum Mon street queen 1
vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees Mon Jessica M 19
toro equipment (Mar '12) Jan 21 curt1950 8
Review: Aikido School of Cleveland (Oct '12) Jan 21 bob 15
david wayne comer (May '12) Jan 20 Curious 9
Amanda Cowan Blythe??? Jan 20 Curious 1
Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15) Jan 13 Scooter trash 19
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC