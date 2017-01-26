Tom Rowland Re-Elected To TACIR Leadership Post
Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland has been re-elected to a seventh two-year term as vice chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations .
