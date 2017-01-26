Tiffany Gibson, 27, Charged With 2 Counts Of Cruelty To Children In Whitfield County
Detectives with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office have continued the investigation into the death of 19-month-old Terry Gibson, who was found unresponsive in his crib on Jan. 16. The evidence and information collected by investigators was reviewed by the District Attorney's Office and the decision was made to charge the mother of the child with ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Rogers (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|Tennessee
|13
|Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14)
|19 hr
|TSnow
|18
|jennie lewis
|19 hr
|Unknown
|7
|Hamilton County Mugshots (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Doug
|3
|New Warren County Mugshots (May '14)
|Wed
|Howard
|4
|Garret Odum
|Mon
|street queen
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|Jan 23
|Jessica M
|19
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC