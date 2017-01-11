Tickets still are available for Chamber annual meeting

Deadline to purchase tickets for the 91st Annual Meeting of the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce is Thursday, Jan. 19. The meeting will convene Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Peerless Road Deadline to purchase tickets for the 91st Annual Meeting of the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce is Thursday, Jan. 19. The meeting will convene Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Peerless Road Church, 3301 Peerless Road. Outgoing Chamber Chairman of the Board Shannon Ritzhaupt, owner/chef of Cafe Roma, will highlight the 2016 program year and recognize volunteers at the annual conclave.

