THP plans safety belt and sobriety checks

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a safety belt checkpoint at the intersection of Benton Pike and APD 40 today, and a sobriety checkpoint at U.S. Highway 11 and APD The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a safety belt checkpoint at the intersection of Benton Pike and APD 40 today, and a sobriety checkpoint at U.S. Highway 11 and APD 40 next Friday, Jan. 20. On Friday, Feb. 3, the THP will be conducting a safety belt checkpoint at the intersection of Third Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. On Feb. 24, the highway patrol will have a sobriety checkpoint on Old Federal Road at Sloans Gap Road.

