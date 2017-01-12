Taylor Spring Park fundraiser targets $250,000 goal
Members of the Taylor Spring Park Committee, charged with raising funds and engineering the construction of the historic community park at the birthplace of the city of Cleveland, is making CONTRACTOR DEE BURRIS holds a few brick pavers which the Taylor Spring Park Committee anticipates will be sold for the creation of the new city park on 1st Street. A kickoff fundraiser is being scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, the 175th anniversary of the founding of the city of Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Brown
|44 min
|Iwould
|2
|Lynn Smith
|44 min
|Iwould
|1
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|free thinker
|16
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|19 hr
|Johnon lawn care
|1
|2nd dui
|Tue
|Sam blue
|6
|Dear Judge Gwin
|Jan 9
|HINT
|5
|Tyler McChurch (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|Jess
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC