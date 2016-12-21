Searchers: Much of debris is consistent with missing plane
Cleveland officials searching for a plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie say more than 120 pieces of debris have been recovered, and many are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished. A statement from officials says they're not sharing details about the debris or its location because it's part of an active investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|22 min
|Omgitslong615
|8
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|821
|What should i know about lebanon?
|Sun
|TnTitan17
|1
|Lot moberly
|Sat
|LifecareLacenter
|1
|Aleshia cardwell/Hackler
|Dec 31
|Aleshia
|3
|ez money
|Dec 28
|kcampbell
|1
|Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14)
|Dec 27
|Dept of Corrections
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC