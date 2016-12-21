Searchers: Much of debris is consiste...

Searchers: Much of debris is consistent with missing plane

Cleveland officials searching for a plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie say more than 120 pieces of debris have been recovered, and many are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished. A statement from officials says they're not sharing details about the debris or its location because it's part of an active investigation.

Cleveland, TN

