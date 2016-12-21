Rowland reflects on 2016, looks ahead...

Rowland reflects on 2016, looks ahead to - 17

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The city of Cleveland took steps to protect its citizens, is taking additional steps with transportation and transportation-related issues, and is moving forward with a plan to work more closely a "Cleveland was ranked as the No. 1 community in the nation in job growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
david wayne comer (May '12) 2 hr Omgitslong615 8
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 22 hr ThomasA 821
What should i know about lebanon? Sun TnTitan17 1
Lot moberly Sat LifecareLacenter 1
Aleshia cardwell/Hackler Dec 31 Aleshia 3
ez money Dec 28 kcampbell 1
News Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14) Dec 27 Dept of Corrections 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,470 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC