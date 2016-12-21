Rowland reflects on 2016, looks ahead to - 17
The city of Cleveland took steps to protect its citizens, is taking additional steps with transportation and transportation-related issues, and is moving forward with a plan to work more closely a "Cleveland was ranked as the No. 1 community in the nation in job growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|2 hr
|Omgitslong615
|8
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|821
|What should i know about lebanon?
|Sun
|TnTitan17
|1
|Lot moberly
|Sat
|LifecareLacenter
|1
|Aleshia cardwell/Hackler
|Dec 31
|Aleshia
|3
|ez money
|Dec 28
|kcampbell
|1
|Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14)
|Dec 27
|Dept of Corrections
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC