Ron Hill delivers King's message in Lee address
Bishop Ron Hill spent 33 years as an educator, teaching teachers to be teachers and serving as principal at Cleveland's Blythe-Bower Elementary School. RON HILL, pastor of Cleveland Church of God Sanctified, was the guest speaker at Tuesday's chapel program at Lee University.
