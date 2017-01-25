Roger Pickett takes helm of Chamber, urges members to be - ambassadors'
It was a packed house Tuesday night at Peerless Road Church as the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 91st Annual Meeting. GARY FARLOW PRESENTS Vice President of Communications Nancy Neal an award commemorating her 25th year of service to the Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton County Mugshots (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|Doug
|3
|New Warren County Mugshots (May '14)
|8 hr
|Howard
|4
|Garret Odum
|Mon
|street queen
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|Jan 23
|Jessica M
|19
|toro equipment (Mar '12)
|Jan 21
|curt1950
|8
|Review: Aikido School of Cleveland (Oct '12)
|Jan 21
|bob
|15
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC